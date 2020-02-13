Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83.

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.51 on Thursday, hitting $600.35. 753,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,040. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.78 and a 200 day moving average of $552.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

