Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO Sells 16,652 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

