Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) President Sells 5,349 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MSG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $307.11. 119,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,030. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.29. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSG shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

