Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Sells 5,214 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTD traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $769.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

