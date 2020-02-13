Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 7,957 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $1,440,773.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,080 shares in the company, valued at $221,463,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $191.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

