Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,827 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $1,069,449.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,852,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,540,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $155.52. 6,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $165.88.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $17,955,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $13,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Morningstar by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.