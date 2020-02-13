Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells 28,638 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $661,251.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,507.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Carrieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,297. The firm has a market cap of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.57. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.