Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEN stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.69. 250,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $190.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

