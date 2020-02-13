Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 66,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 17,189,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,111,073. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinterest to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $175,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $49,705,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

