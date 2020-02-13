Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 28,472 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32.

SGEN stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,592,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

