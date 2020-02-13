Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 20,044 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $561,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SILK shares. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

