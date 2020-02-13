Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $1,546,136.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven M. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $97.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

