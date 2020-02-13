Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,164,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,903,696.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Several analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,712,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

