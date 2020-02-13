Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,175,622.03.

ZM opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

