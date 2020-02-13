Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Insmed worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Insmed by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

A number of research firms have commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

