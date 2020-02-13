Insolar (INS) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKex, Radar Relay and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, OKex, Liqui, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

