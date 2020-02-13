Insperity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,132% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,081,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,922,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,116,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 1,450,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. Insperity has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

