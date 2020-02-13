Insperity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 1,450,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.