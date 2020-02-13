Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Insurance Australia Group stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$6.79 ($4.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.86.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

