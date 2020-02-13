Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

NTEC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 806,951 shares of company stock worth $251,135 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.05.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

