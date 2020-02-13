Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

