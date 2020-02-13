Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Integra Lifesciences worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 394,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,836,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

