Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 103,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

