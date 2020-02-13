Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

