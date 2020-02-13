Inter Pipeline (IPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$19.73 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 119.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

