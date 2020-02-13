Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78.

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,033,090.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $30,344.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,434 shares of company stock worth $5,599,019. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

