Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.23% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $117,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.19. 5,782,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

