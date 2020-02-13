Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 269,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,967. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

