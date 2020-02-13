InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 213.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

