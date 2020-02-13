International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 631.60 ($8.31) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 623.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 529.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

