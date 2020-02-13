Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

