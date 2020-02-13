Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,210.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.02614277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.27 or 0.04637793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00899299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00696321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

