Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Keith R. Leonard Sells 1,545 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $600.35. The company had a trading volume of 753,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,040. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.47. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

