Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 8.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $592.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.18. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

