Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 584,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

