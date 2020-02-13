Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 301,727 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,727 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

