Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 114,794 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

