Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 501.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,668. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.