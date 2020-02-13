Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.80 and a 52-week high of $122.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

