Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 13th (ABBV, ACIU, AGNC, ASC, ATDRY, BBSEY, BCLI, BOUYF, BSMX, CDNS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 13th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

