Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 13th (AGCO, ALLE, BZLYF, CCS, CHYCY, COIHY, CRMT, CYBR, EAF, ENPH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 13th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Get AGCO Co alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $14.75 price target on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sony Financial Holdings Inc. provides various life insurance, non life insurance, banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries. It provides insurance services for automobiles, marine accidents, fire accidents, road accidents, etc. The Company also provides mortgage loans and other banking services like saving, asset building and borrowing. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.