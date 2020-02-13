Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 13th (AAP, ACA, ADS, AF, AMAT, ARE, ASGN, ATUS, B4B3, BARC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Nomura from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $178.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $125.00 to $131.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Nomura from $45.00 to $47.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $73.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $652.00 to $710.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $634.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $630.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $620.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $196.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $233.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $178.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $181.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $187.00 to $200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £105 ($138.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $107.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $294.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $233.00 to $266.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $26.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 91 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target raised by Nomura from $18.50 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $68.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $30.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $590.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $22.00 to $20.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target trimmed by Buckingham Research from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.