Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

