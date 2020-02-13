Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

