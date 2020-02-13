Investors Buy High Volume of Avalara Call Options (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 437 call options.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,838. Avalara has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

