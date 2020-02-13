Investors Buy High Volume of Cinemark Call Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,017% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,578. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.