Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,135.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1,135.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

