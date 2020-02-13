ION (ION) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $536,303.00 and $201.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009943 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,559,913 coins and its circulating supply is 12,659,913 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

