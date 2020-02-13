IOST Achieves Market Cap of $92.77 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $92.77 million and $72.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coineal, CoinBene and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.36 or 0.06071212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00056724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001797 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, BitMart, Ethfinex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Binance, Bitrue, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coineal, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinZest, Kucoin, Koinex, ABCC, OTCBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, Zebpay, Livecoin, DragonEX, BitMax, WazirX, IDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.