IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Exrates, FCoin and Upbit. IOTA has a market capitalization of $906.45 million and approximately $38.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitfinex, Binance, Gate.io, Ovis, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Huobi, FCoin, Coinone, HitBTC, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

